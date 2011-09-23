(Repeats with no changes to text)
ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece will focus on carrying
out a second bailout deal agreed with European Union leaders in
July, the country's prime minister said on Friday, dismissing
rumours that the government was considering other options.
"Because many things are being said and written, concerning
scenarios, I stress one more time that we have chosen to
implement the July 21 deal," a statement from George
Papandreou's office quoted him as telling MPs.
Earlier on Friday Greek newspapers said Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos told MPs Greece was considering a number of
scenarios, including an orderly default that would involve a 50
percent haircut for bondholders.
Several MPs, who attended the meeting where the newspapers
said Venizelos made the statement, denied this was the case.
