ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece will focus on carrying out a second bailout deal agreed with European Union leaders in July, the country's prime minister said on Friday, dismissing rumours that the government was considering other options.

"Because many things are being said and written, concerning scenarios, I stress one more time that we have chosen to implement the July 21 deal," a statement from George Papandreou's office quoted him as telling MPs.

Earlier on Friday Greek newspapers said Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told MPs Greece was considering a number of scenarios, including an orderly default that would involve a 50 percent haircut for bondholders.

Several MPs, who attended the meeting where the newspapers said Venizelos made the statement, denied this was the case. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris)