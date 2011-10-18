ATHENS Oct 18 Prime Minister George Papandreou made a final appeal for support from wavering deputies on Tuesday ahead of a vote on unpopular new austerity measures that will take place against the backdrop of one of the biggest strikes Greece has seen in years.

"I'm asking for your support. I'm asking for all parties' support but we will be the ones who will once again bear the burden of this decision," Papandreou told lawmakers from his ruling PASOK party.

He rejected any suggestion that Greece would be forced out of the euro as a result of the crisis that has left Athens dependent on foreign support to stave off bankruptcy and appealed to European partners for support.

Parliament is due to vote on measures that include tax hikes, wage cuts, public sector layoffs and changes to collective bargaining rules by Thursday.

Unions have called a 48 hour strike starting on Wednesday that is expected to shut down much of the country to protest against the measures. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Ingrid Melander)