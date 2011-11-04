* Wins vote, calls for coalition, signals he will step down
* Hard road to the top for heir to political dynasty
* Papandreou won landslide vote third time around in 2009
* Greece's financial meltdown undermines his tenure
ATHENS, Nov 4 Third generation Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou won a confidence vote on Friday and
signalled he would quit after two tumultuous years, in a
dramatic move that may keep his party in power but cost him his
job.
Papandreou signalled he was ready to stand down and told
parliament he would go to the president on Saturday to discuss
forming a broader-based government to secure a 130-billion-euro
($179 billion) bailout deal to save country from bankruptcy.
"The last thing I care about is my post. I don't care even
if I am not reelected. The time has come to make a new effort
... I never thought of politics as a profession," he said before
the vote.
He provoked uproar at home and abroad on Monday when he
announced a referendum on the bailout agreed by euro zone
leaders only last week, eventually backing down under heavy
domestic and international pressure.
As his socialist government flirted with collapse over the
referendum debacle, defections from his party jeopardised his
chances of surviving Friday's confidence vote in parliament.
FOLLOWING FATHER'S FOOTSTEPS
Throughout his career, Papandreou has had to prove his
mettle within a PASOK party still nostalgic for his charismatic
late father Andreas. And it took him three national elections to
oust his arch-rival, conservative Costas Karamanlis, as premier.
"We stand united, facing the big responsibility to change
our country into a nation of justice, solidarity, humanity and
green development," Papandreou told cheering supporters in
October 2009 after PASOK won 44 percent of the vote and 160 out
of 300 parliament seats.
U.S.-born Papandreou, 59, has worked hard to escape the
heavy shadow of his maverick father, the PASOK founder who ruled
Greece twice in two decades.
Andreas Papandreou angered Greece's Western allies with his
political bravado and challenged Greek conventions with his
turbulent love life. But George, who was previously education
and foreign minister, is a calm, discreet politician who became
comfortable in European Union corridors of power in Brussels.
Educated in the United States, Sweden and Canada, Papandreou
came to power advocating a "green growth" economic model that
respects the environment and invests in renewable energy as the
only way out of the crisis for Greece.
"GREAT POTENTIAL", THEN CRASH
"We are a country with great potential," he told Reuters in
a 2009 interview. "We have the political will to make deep
changes in a just and equitable way, to put our country back on
a development path, to meet the challenges of a new world."
But shortly after taking office, his government
dropped a bombshell when it disclosed that the budget deficit
would reach 12.7 percent of GDP that year, three times more than
the previous government's original estimates.
This admission triggered the Greek debt crisis.
A raft of austerity measures followed under his aegis to
counter pervasive tax evasion and scale back a bloated public
sector to meet the terms of EU and IMF bailout packages.
Ordinary Greeks hit worst by the severe cutbacks in wages,
pensions and other benefits complained that a corrupt and
wealthy political and business elite was escaping unscathed.
Waves of national strikes, street protests and civil
disobedience ensued, undermining Papandreou's tenure.
By May 2011, 77 percent of Greeks in an opinion poll said
they no longer believed he could extricate them from economic
meltdown. By October, only 23 percent had a positive view of
Papandreou.
Papandreou was handpicked by then-prime minister Costas
Simitis, who secured Greece's euro zone entry, to lead the party
in early 2004, partly on the strength of his family name.
Internal party dissent followed an election defeat that
year, and he faced a direct challenge after his second defeat to
Karamanlis in 2007.
But he won the hard-fought internal battle, proving to
friend and foe that he was more than an heir to a dynasty. He
picked young, bright talent for top party positions and purged
an old guard associated with decades of socialist graft.
But the dysfunctional aspects of Greece's economy within the
euro zone remained unaddressed, bringing on the current crisis.
Critics have made fun of Papandreou's mistakes in using the
Greek language, after a youth spent largely abroad and education
mainly in English, his mild manner and even his penchant for
riding a bicycle, a far cry from the macho image many Greek
politicians strive for.
An avid technology fan, he has 46,524 friends on Facebook
and a website, www.papandreou.gr. His wife Ada is an
aeronautical engineer and the couple have a daughter. Papandreou
also has a son from a previous marriage.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)