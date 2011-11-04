ATHENS Nov 4 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called on Friday for a new coalition government to approve a bailout deal vital for saving the country from bankruptcy and tackling the euro zone's economic crisis, and signalled he was ready to stand down.

Papandreou told parliament that he would go to the Greek president on Saturday to discuss formation of a broader-based government that would secure the 130 billion euro bailout, adding that he was willing to discuss who would head a new administration.

"The last thing I care about is my post. I don't care even if I am not reelected. The time has come to make a new effort... I never thought of politics as a profession," he said before a parliamentary vote of confidence in his government.

