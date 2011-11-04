ATHENS Nov 4 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou called on Friday for a new coalition government to
approve a bailout deal vital for saving the country from
bankruptcy and tackling the euro zone's economic crisis, and
signalled he was ready to stand down.
Papandreou told parliament that he would go to the Greek
president on Saturday to discuss formation of a broader-based
government that would secure the 130 billion euro bailout,
adding that he was willing to discuss who would head a new
administration.
"The last thing I care about is my post. I don't care even
if I am not reelected. The time has come to make a new effort...
I never thought of politics as a profession," he said before a
parliamentary vote of confidence in his government.
(Additional reporting by Reuters Athens bureau; Writing by
David Stamp)