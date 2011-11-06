ATHENS Nov 6 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou was elected as a Socialist who would lavish jobs and
benefits on the poor and working class, but was brought down two
years later by an economic crisis that forced him to do the
opposite.
He is expected to step down soon, after the presidency
announced on Sunday that his PASOK party and its conservative
opponents had agreed to form a national unity government to
stave off bankruptcy. One of the conservatives' main conditions
for participation has been his resignation.
The soft-spoken, genteel Papandreou, 59, has struggled to
follow in the footsteps of his elder statesman grandfather and
larger-than-life father, who each served multiple terms as prime
minister and towered over Greek politics for much of the past
century.
He was born in St Paul, Minnesota and educated in Canada,
the United States, Sweden and Britain. Greeks occasionally mock
his mistakes speaking his country's own language, as well as his
mild manner and even his penchant for riding a bicycle, a far
cry from the macho image many Greek politicians strive for.
As his political career came to a head last week with a
failed gamble on a proposal to hold a referendum on the harsh
measures required to avert bankruptcy, he insisted that he was
not holding onto power out of personal ambition.
"The last thing I care about is my post. I don't care even
if I am not reelected. The time has come to make a new effort
... I never thought of politics as a profession," Papandreou
said on Friday before surviving a confidence vote.
His Socialists came to power in 2009 with promises to help
the poor that had been left behind by an economic boom that
followed the country's entry into the euro single currency.
But since he took power and announced that Greece's debts
were higher than thought, the country has suffered its longest
recession in generations, and the poor and working class have
been hit hardest.
To stave off bankruptcy, Papandreou has been forced to
impose severe spending cuts and hack back at a welfare state and
a system of generous treatment of state workers seen as the
legacy of his own charismatic father. PASOK has seen its
popularity crumble and its parliamentary majority erode.
With European leaders demanding more cuts and Greek workers
taking to the streets in violent protests, he gambled last week
that a referendum on the bailout would finally allow him to
demonstrate political support for the tough measures.
But the prospect that a "no" vote could throw Greece into
abrupt bankruptcy caused mayhem in the markets, fury among other
European leaders and defections in the ruling party.
Eventually he backed down on the referendum, saying the
proposal had achieved its aim by persuading the opposition to
back the reforms and join a coalition government. Their stated
price for doing so has been his resignation.
FOLLOWING FATHER'S FOOTSTEPS
Throughout his career, Papandreou has had to prove his
mettle within a PASOK party still nostalgic for his late father
Andreas. It took him three national elections to oust his
arch-rival, conservative Costas Karamanlis, as premier.
"We stand united, facing the big responsibility to change
our country into a nation of justice, solidarity, humanity and
green development," Papandreou told cheering supporters in
October 2009 after PASOK won 44 percent of the vote and 160 out
of 300 parliament seats.
His grandfather, also named Georgios Papandreou, first
joined the government as interior minister in 1923 and last left
it in a military coup in 1967. He served as premier three times,
including as the leader of the Greek government in exile during
German occupation in World War II, and as a dominant centre-left
figure of the 1960s.
The second generation of the dynasty, Andreas Papandreou,
cast an arguably even greater shadow as the founder of the PASOK
party whose leadership the younger George Papandreou would
eventually assume.
Andreas Papandreou angered Greece's Western allies with his
political bravado and challenged Greek conventions with his
turbulent love life.
George, who has previously held the posts of education and
foreign minister, is a calm, discreet politician who became
comfortable in European Union corridors of power in Brussels.
"GREAT POTENTIAL", THEN CRASH
"We are a country with great potential," he told Reuters in
a 2009 interview. "We have the political will to make deep
changes in a just and equitable way, to put our country back on
a development path, to meet the challenges of a new world."
But shortly after taking office, his government
dropped a bombshell when it disclosed that the budget deficit
would reach 12.7 percent of GDP that year, three times more than
the previous government's original estimates.
This admission, which PASOK blames on its conservative
predecessors, triggered the Greek debt crisis.
A raft of austerity measures followed to counter pervasive
tax evasion and scale back a bloated public sector to meet the
terms of EU and IMF bailout packages.
Ordinary Greeks hit worst by the severe cutbacks in wages,
pensions and other benefits complained that a corrupt and
wealthy political and business elite was escaping unscathed.
Waves of national strikes, street protests and civil
disobedience ensued, undermining Papandreou's tenure.
By May 2011, 77 percent of Greeks in an opinion poll said
they no longer believed he could extricate them from economic
meltdown. By October, only 23 percent had a positive view of
Papandreou.
Papandreou was handpicked by then-prime minister Costas
Simitis, who secured Greece's euro zone entry, to lead the party
in early 2004, partly on the strength of his family name.
Internal party dissent followed an election defeat that
year, and he faced a direct challenge after his second defeat to
Karamanlis in 2007.
He won the hard-fought internal battle, proving to friend
and foe that he was more than an heir to a dynasty. He picked
young, bright talent for top party positions and purged an old
guard associated with decades of socialist graft.
But the dysfunctional aspects of Greece's economy within the
euro zone remained unaddressed, bringing on the current crisis.
