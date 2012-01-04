UPDATE 2-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Dissidents accuse Renzi of seeking a split (Adds statement from dissidents)
(Adds quote and background)
ATHENS Jan 4 Greece's former prime minister George Papandreou told his PASOK socialist party on Wednesday that he will step down as party leader and not seek re-election, a socialist deputy told Reuters.
"He told us that he will resign as PASOK leader and that he will not run for prime minister again," said the deputy who attended a party meeting on the leadership succession.
Papandreou, 59, stepped down as prime minister in November last year to make way for a new coalition government that would help Greece resolve its biggest financial crisis in decades.
A bungled attempt to call a referendum on his government's deeply unpopular austerity policies spooked Greece's European partners and precipitated his downfall two years after winning elections.
"He said he would probably step down in June," another party deputy told Reuters.
Papandreou inherited Greece's debt crisis and was forced to seek a bailout by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund.
He imposed severe spending cuts that proved deeply unpalatable to his party and slashed welfare programmes and generous benefits for civil servants.
Soft-spoken and genteel, Papandreou struggled to follow the examples set by his elder statesman grandfather and larger-than-life father, who each served multiple terms as prime minister and towered over Greek politics for much of the past century.
He was born in St Paul, Minnesota, and Greeks occasionally mocked his mistakes speaking his country's own language as well as his mild manner and his habit of riding a bicycle, unusual in Greece where politicians usually uphold a more macho image.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Roger Atwood)
* Dissidents accuse Renzi of seeking a split (Adds statement from dissidents)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.