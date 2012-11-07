METALS-Copper firms on supply outages ahead of Trump speech
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
ATHENS Nov 8 Greece's co-ruling New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties ejected seven deputies from their ranks on Thursday after they failed to back an austerity law aimed at unlocking aid the country needs to avoid bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras expelled one lawmaker from his New Democracy party, while PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos expelled six from his parliamentary group.
The departures of the deputies reduces the three party coalition's majority to 169 out of the assembly's 300 seats.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.