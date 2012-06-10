(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 10 Leaders of Greece's two
traditional ruling parties warned on Sunday of political
stalemate after parliamentary elections next week and called for
a government of national unity to prevent a repeat of the
confusion that followed the last vote in May.
The June 17 election could decide Greece's future in the
euro with voters split over a 130 billion euro international
bailout which has kept afloat the economy, now in its fifth year
of recession, at the price of harsh and bitterly resented
austerity measures.
"It seems that we are heading for a deadlock," Evangelos
Venizelos, head of the Socialist PASOK party told a news
conference, saying he had written to the other main parties
calling for a broadly-based national unity government.
"None of the scenarios after the elections looks like
leading to a solution. What they're leading to is an absence of
government."
According to internal party polls cited in two newspapers on
Sunday, the pro-bailout conservative New Democracy party has
held on to a narrow advantage over the radical leftist SYRIZA
party, which rejects the deal with the European Union and IMF.
No party appears strong enough to form a government alone,
however.
The Sunday edition of conservative daily Tipos said the
polls showed New Democracy and SYRIZA both gaining votes, with a
slight advantage to New Democracy. The weekly Proto Thema said
four of the six polls conducted over the past three days gave a
lead to New Democracy.
PASOK, reduced to a shadow of its former standing as
Greece's biggest party following a wipeout in the May election,
trails far behind both New Democracy and SYRIZA but could play a
role in a coalition government.
Venizelos said both New Democracy and SYRIZA would have to
be included in a unity government to head off the danger of
street protests against any new administration struggling with
the worst economic crisis in Greece's postwar history.
"Greece cannot be governed with more than half of Greeks
against the government," Venizelos said in his letter, but
offered no detail about how to bridge differences which
scuppered efforts to form a government after the May elections.
His call for unity was immediately dismissed by SYRIZA,
which said it was typical of the "lack of clarity" offered by
PASOK during the crisis. However, his warning of disaster was
echoed by New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.
"A third round of elections would be suicidal," Samaras told
Mega TV in an interview. "We must have a government by any
means," he said.
New Democracy and PASOK both broadly accept the bailout deal
signed in March between Greece and the European Commission and
International Monetary Fund, although they both want some easing
in the painful austerity demands attached to the deal.
In an interview with Proto Thema, European Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn hinted that the lenders may be prepared
to offer some flexibility to a country facing rising social
unrest at the conditions imposed under the deal.
But he called for more effort from Greece itself. "The
return to growth is being delayed mainly because of the
obstacles to reforms from unions, the lack of national unity and
the limited capability of the public administration," he said.
"I know the sacrifices that Greek people have made but they
are necessary to consolidate the Greek economy," he said.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; editing by David Stamp)