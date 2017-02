ATHENS Nov 4 The leader of a small centre-right Greek party said she was ready to join talks for a coalition government being discussed as an option to lead the country through the ratification of a bailout deal.

"If there is such an invitation, I will respond and take part in talks for such a government of cooperation," Dora Bakoyanni, head of the Democratic Alliance party which has five deputies in the 300-seat parliament, told Reuters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)