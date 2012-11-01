ATHENS Nov 1 Greek lawmaker Michalis Kassis
quit the co-ruling Socialist PASOK party on Thursday in protest
at austerity measures, adding pressure on the governing
coalition before an important parliamentary vote next week on
contested reforms.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras needs to push through
financial cutbacks in a 13.5-billion-euro austerity package to
receive a new aid tranche from international lenders before
Greece runs out of cash this month.
"I am now an independent member of parliament. I do not
belong to PASOK," Kassis was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Athens News Agency.
Kassis's departure was the latest setback for PASOK, beset
with infighting since being thrashed in the June national
election. PASOK has seen its support among voters sink to
all-time lows over its support for unpopular austerity steps.
The latest opinion poll found that PASOK's popularity would
tumble to 7 percent if elections were held today, down from 12.3
percent in the June 17 vote.
The anti-bailout Syriza opposition would come first with
25.5 percent while the ruling New Democracy party stood at
second place with 22 percent, according to the poll by PULSE to
be published Friday's edition of the To Pontiki newspaper.
Kassis's exit cut the majority held by PASOK and its ruling
partner New Democracy to 159 in the 300-seat house. It came a
day after the two parties narrowly pushed through a
privatisation law after several PASOK deputies voted against it.
The number of deputies in PASOK's parliamentary group is now
down to 32.
The ruling coalition retains enough votes to push through
the remaining cost cuts, revenue hikes and labour reforms next
week even without support from the third ruling party, the
Democratic Left, whose 16 deputies oppose the labour moves.
But any further defections from PASOK over the reforms could
leave the government facing an unpredictable vote.
Most PASOK deputies said after a meeting late on Wednesday
that they would support the new austerity package but five party
lawmakers, including Kassis, had yet to be convinced to do so.