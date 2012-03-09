ATHENS, March 9 Greece expects to receive the first payments under a new EU/IMF bailout shortly after euro zone finance ministers sign off on the deal next week, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

"The first funds from the new loans will be disbursed in the days to follow immediately after the Eurogroup meeting ... which will approve the new (loan) agreement," the official who declined to be named told reporters.

Greece has to repay bonds maturing on March 20. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)