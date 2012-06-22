ATHENS, June 22 The Bank of Greece
released the following data on Friday on the country's current
account balance in April.
Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 59 percent to
0.912 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 8.4 percent
year-on-year to 323 mln euros in April.
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
April -0.912 -2.225
March -2.134 -2.579
February -1.099 -1.881
January -1.492 -2.757
Year-to-April -5.637 -9.442
2011 2010
December -2.172 -1.819
Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)