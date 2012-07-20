ATHENS, July 20 The Bank of Greece
released the following data on Friday on the country's current
account balance for May.
The current account gap shrank 38 percent year-on-year to
1.19 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 13.9 percent
year-on-year to 752 million euros in May. In the first five
months of the year, tourism receipts declined at an annual pace
of 12 percent to 1.48 billion.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
May -1.194 -1.922
April -0.912 -2.225
March -2.134 -2.579
February -1.099 -1.881
January -1.492 -2.757
Year-to-May -6.829 -11.364
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)