ATHENS, July 20 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Friday on the country's current account balance for May.

The current account gap shrank 38 percent year-on-year to 1.19 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 13.9 percent year-on-year to 752 million euros in May. In the first five months of the year, tourism receipts declined at an annual pace of 12 percent to 1.48 billion. **********************************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011

May -1.194 -1.922

April -0.912 -2.225

March -2.134 -2.579

February -1.099 -1.881

January -1.492 -2.757

Year-to-May -6.829 -11.364

-------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)