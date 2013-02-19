ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece's current account deficit narrowed by 73 percent in 2012 to its lowest level since the country joined the euro, helped by falling imports and lower interest payments on its sovereign debt, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 5.58 billion euros ($7.45 billion) from 20.63 billion euros in 2011. This means it shrank to 2.9 percent of GDP from 9.9 percent the previous year, its lowest level since at least 1999. Tourism remained the country's biggest money earner, despite dropping 4.6 percent in 2012 to 10.02 billion euros. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 December -0.534 -2.143 November -0.850 -2.284 October -0.684 -1.469 September +0.775 -1.069 August +1.601 -0.103 July +0.642 -0.880 June -0.274 -1.598 Full-year -5.584 -20.634 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece