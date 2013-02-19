ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece's current account deficit
narrowed by 73 percent in 2012 to its lowest level since the
country joined the euro, helped by falling imports and lower
interest payments on its sovereign debt, the Bank of Greece
said on Tuesday.
The current account balance showed a deficit of 5.58 billion
euros ($7.45 billion) from 20.63 billion euros in 2011. This
means it shrank to 2.9 percent of GDP from 9.9 percent the
previous year, its lowest level since at least 1999.
Tourism remained the country's biggest money earner, despite
dropping 4.6 percent in 2012 to 10.02 billion euros.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
December -0.534 -2.143
November -0.850 -2.284
October -0.684 -1.469
September +0.775 -1.069
August +1.601 -0.103
July +0.642 -0.880
June -0.274 -1.598
Full-year -5.584 -20.634
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece