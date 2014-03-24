ATHENS, March 24 Greece's current account deficit narrowed in January from the same month last year, according to balance of payments figures by the central bank released on Monday. The deficit stood at 295 million euros ($407 million) euros from 314 million in January 2013. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 -------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)