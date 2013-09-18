UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, Sept 18 Greece's current account surplus widened in July, helped by a smaller trade gap, bumper tourism revenues and inflows from euro zone central banks, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday. The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 2.727 billion euros ($3.64 billion) from 0.508 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to 2.359 billion euros in July, bringing total revenue in the first seven months of the year to 5.683 billion euros, up 15.4 percent year-on-year. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-July -0.156 -6.403 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources