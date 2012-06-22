ATHENS, June 22 Greece's current account deficit
more than halved in April as austerity-hit businesses and
consumers bought fewer imports, data from the debt-laden
country's central bank showed on Friday.
The deficit dropped 59 percent to 0.912 billion euros
($1 billion) compared with April 2011, the Bank of Greece
said.
The country's high current account gap, which eased to 9.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 10.5
percent in 2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness,
partly the result of years of wage increases not matched by
productivity gains.
"The narrowing of the current account gap gained pace in
April due to a bigger drop in imports, an improved fuels balance
and lower payments for shipping-related services," said National
Bank economist Nikos Magginas.
He said tourism revenue continued to show weakness but the
decline was limited to single digits leading up to the peak
summer season.
Official data showed tourism receipts were down 8.4 percent
year-on-year in April after declining 11.2 percent in March.
Foreign arrivals dropped 6.5 percent in April, improving from a
12.7 percent decline in the previous month.
The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing
to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its
latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent.
Greece's economy slumped by nearly 7 percent last year and
is expected to stay in recession for a fifth straight year in
2012. The Bank of Greece and the OECD project GDP will decline
by 5.0 to 5.3 percent, based on their latest forecasts.
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
April -0.912 -2.225
March -2.134 -2.579
February -1.099 -1.881
January -1.492 -2.757
Year-to-April -5.637 -9.442
2011 2010
December -2.172 -1.819
Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976
-------------------------------------------
DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros)
April 2012 April 2011
Trade balance -1.455 -2.262
Exports 1.785 1.607
Imports 3.240 3.869
Services balance 0.762 0.599
Income balance -103 -545
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)