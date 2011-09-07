ATHENS, Sept 7 Greece's debt agency chief said on Wednesday talks with private investors on a bond swap plan to cut the country's debt mountain were going well, but he declined to give a figure on how bank participation was progressing.

"We are happy with the progress of financial industry information meetings with regulators on the anticipated PSI (debt swap) transaction," Petros Christodoulou, head of Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), told Reuters.

There will be no official announcement about investors' take-up rate on Sept. 9, when a deadline for banks and insurers to express their interest in the scheme expires, Christodoulou added. Greece aims at a 90 percent participation rate. A Greek newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that 75 percent were so far taking part.

"This is purely an information gathering exercise," he said. "The actual offer will be later in October." (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)