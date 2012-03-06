March 6 Most Greek pension funds holding
Greek sovereign debt have agreed to take part in a bond exchange
to ease the country's debt burden but four have refused to do
so, a Greek official said on Tuesday.
The pension funds have come under pressure from workers'
unions worried the writedown on Greek debt holdings will affect
the viability of their funds.
About eight or nine funds have agreed to take part but
pension funds for journalists, police, the self-employed and
hotel workers - which hold Greek debt worth 2 billion euros -
have refused, the official said.
