March 6 Most Greek pension funds holding Greek sovereign debt have agreed to take part in a bond exchange to ease the country's debt burden but four have refused to do so, a Greek official said on Tuesday.

The pension funds have come under pressure from workers' unions worried the writedown on Greek debt holdings will affect the viability of their funds.

About eight or nine funds have agreed to take part but pension funds for journalists, police, the self-employed and hotel workers - which hold Greek debt worth 2 billion euros - have refused, the official said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Tim Pearce)