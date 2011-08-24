ATHENS Aug 24 Greek construction firm J&P Avax
(AVAr.AT) is the frontrunner to build a 50 megawatt solar
facility in southern Greece, which would be one of Europe's
biggest photovoltaic parks, utility PPC (DEHr.AT) said.
J&P Avax submitted the lowest bid for the 140 million euro
($202 million) Megalopolis project, PPC said in a statement on
Wednesday. This means the company's board will most likely award
the contract to J&P, a PPC official told Reuters.
The Megalopolis tender, launched in June 2010, is a vital
project in PPC's ambitions to boost its production of renewable
energy. PPC is Greece's dominant power producer, but sun and
wind account for less 1 percent of its total electricity output.
PPC's renewables unit plans to invest about 2 billion euros
over the next five years to increase its clean energy production
by a factor of seven to a total capacity of 1,200 MW.
Under PPC's plans, the Megalopolis unit will be dwarfed by a
200 MW, 600 million euro solar park in Kozani, northern Greece.
A total of 15 bidders have expressed interest in the Kozani
project, and PPC may ask them as early as mid-September to
submit binding bids, the PPC official said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)
($1 = 0.694 Euros)