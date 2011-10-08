ATHENS Oct 8 Greece should ask its bondholders to accept bigger losses than the 21 percent write-down currently foreseen in a deal agreed by EU leaders on July 21, Pimco's co-chief investment officer Mohamed El-Erian told a Greek paper on Saturday.

"Greece must seek a much bigger 'haircut' than 21 percent," El-Erian was quoted as saying in an interview in weekly newspaper Kathimerini. Pimco, which manages $1.2 trillion in assets, is home to the world's largest bond fund.

"The July 21 deal is a start, but it falls well short of what Greece requires to sustain its excessive debt burden and create conditions which will bring it back on a course of viable growth," El-Erian said in the interview. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)