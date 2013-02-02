(Refiles to further subscribers)
ATHENS Feb 2 Greece, Italy and Albania will
sign on Feb. 13 in Athens an agreement that seals their support
for a natural gas pipeline project to cross their territories, a
spokesman for Greece's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
The intergovernmental agreement is a condition to build the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a project to link Azerbaijan's
giant Shah Deniz II field with the three countries and beyond to
western Europe.
"The agreement will be signed on Feb. 13 in Athens," the
spokesman said. A TAP source confirmed the date.
TAP is one of two competing projects to carry gas from Shah
Deniz to Europe, which is keen to reduce its dependence on
existing suppliers including Russia. TAP's shareholders are
Swiss energy company Axpo (42.5 percent), Norway's
Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany (15
percent).
Its rival Nabucco West includes Austria's OMV,
Germany's RWE, Hungary's MOL and Turkey's
Botas.
The Shah Deniz consortium, which comprises BP,
Statoil, Azeri energy firm SOCAR and Total, has a
50-percent equity option in both rival projects. It is expected
to choose one of the two pipeline contenders by mid-2013.
Greece, Italy and Albania had signed a preliminary agreement
to back TAP back in September
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)