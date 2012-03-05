ATHENS, March 5 Greece has recalled its
warship from the European Union's anti-piracy task force in the
Indian Ocean to save money as it struggles to meet fiscal
targets set by international lenders in return for a bailout
package.
Greece, struggling with its worst economic crisis since
World War Two, is cutting 400 million euros from the defence
budget this year as it fights to stave off bankruptcy.
The frigate will return one month earlier than scheduled, on
March 8 instead of April 4 and will not take part in the mission
during the second half of the year, the Defence Ministry said on
Monday.
Deploying a frigate in the region costs Greece 2.5 million
euros a month.
The EU launched "Operation Atalanta" in 2008 to tackle
rising attacks on cargo ships that have earned pirates millions
of dollars in ransom and have increased insurance costs for
shipping companies.
Greece was the first country to take command of the Atalanta
task force, with France, Italy, Germany and Britain among
countries taking part.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)