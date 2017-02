ATHENS Dec 14 Greek lender Piraeus Bank will seek shareholder approval on Dec. 23 for an issue of preferred, non-voting shares of up to 400 million euros to boost liquidity and deal with the effects of the debt crisis, a statement from the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

An official at National Bank, Greece's biggest lender, told Reuters on Tuesday it would also seek shareholder approval on Dec. 22 for a preferred share issue of up to 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)