ATHENS Oct 15 Greece's Piraeus Bank
on Thursday launched an exchange offer for bondholders aimed at
boosting its capital which has been hurt by tough economic
conditions.
Holders of Piraeus Bank securities with a value of 1.1
billion euros can exchange any or all of them for
non-transferable receipts, Piraeus said.
The exchange offer is being made to strengthen the bank's
capital base, which has been hurt by exposure to Greece, Piraeus
said.
The offer begins on Thursday and ends on Nov. 4.
