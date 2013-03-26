ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus bank has signed a deal to take over the branches of Cypriot banks in Greece, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The lender later confirmed the deal had been signed.

Last week Greece's bank bailout fund picked Piraeus to acquire the Greek units of troubled Cypriot lenders Bank of Cyprus , Cyprus Popular Bank and Hellenic Bank to shield the country's banking system from the Cyprus crisis.