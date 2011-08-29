EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's fourth-largest lender, is not currently in any merger talks, a senior official at the bank said on Monday after news of a deal between rivals Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT.
"We think the merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank is especially positive for the banking sector and the business community and the economy," the senior Piraeus official told Reuters.
"As regards further consolidation and Piraeus Bank, there is nothing going right now." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.