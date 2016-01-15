BRIEF-Corerx inc says raises $5 million in equity financing
* Corerx Inc says raises $5 million in equity financing Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opOrFP)
ATHENS Jan 15 The chief executive of Greece's Piraeus Bank Anthimos Thomopoulos resigned on Friday, two banking sources told Reuters.
"Mr. Thomopoulos submitted his resignation," one of the sources said, declining to be named. They did not provide further details.
The country's bank rescue fund (HFSF), which holds a 26 percent stake in Piraeus Bank, on Thursday denied press reports that it had asked for the resignation of Thomopoulos.
Thomopoulos was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Corerx Inc says raises $5 million in equity financing Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opOrFP)
STOCKHOLM, April 11 Handelsbanken's chairman Par Boman has been questioned by prosecutor regarding suspicions of receiving bribes related to hunting trips by forest industry company Holmen, the Swedish bank said on Tuesday.