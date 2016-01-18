BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
ATHENS Jan 18 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has hired executive search company EgonZehnder to help it to find suitable CEO candidates after the resignation of Anthimos Thomopoulos last week, it said on Monday.
Piraeus said its board of directors will appoint one of its members as interim CEO on Wednesday, pending the appointment of a new chief executive either from Greece or abroad. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.