ATHENS Jan 18 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has hired executive search company EgonZehnder to help it to find suitable CEO candidates after the resignation of Anthimos Thomopoulos last week, it said on Monday.

Piraeus said its board of directors will appoint one of its members as interim CEO on Wednesday, pending the appointment of a new chief executive either from Greece or abroad. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Goodman)