ATHENS, April 18 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has signed a deal to sell its Romanian unit ATEbank Romania for
10.3 million euros ($13.4 million) as part of its restructuring
efforts.
Greece's second-largest lender said on Thursday its entire
93.3 percent stake in the bank would be bought by Dorinel
Umbrarescu, who heads a Romanian group mainly involved in
construction.
It said the sale would take place once the majority of
ATEbank Romania's assets and liabilities are spun off to Piraeus
Bank Romania. The deal is subject to approval by the relevant
regulatory authorities.
Piraeus Bank also postponed a shareholder vote on its 7.3
billion euro ($9.6 billion) recapitalisation plan to next week
as not enough shareholders turned up to a meeting on Thursday.
Piraeus is seeking their approval to raise up to 400 million
euros through a private share placement and up to 6.94 billion
euros from a rights issue to boost its capital base.
Thursday's meeting was attended by shareholders representing
just 16.1 percent of the bank's shares, far fewer than the 50
percent required to approve the plan. Next week's repeat
assembly will require a smaller quorum of 20 percent.
The absence of most shareholders on Thursday does not
signify a lack of support for the plans. It is common in Greece
for such shareholder votes to be delayed and for proposals to be
approved only after two or three meetings.
Greece's four major banks need 27.5 billion euros in fresh
funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the
country's central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign
debt writedown and impaired loans.
Under the terms of the recapitalisation, a minimum of 10
percent of new equity must be raised from the market for the
banks to remain privately run.
