ATHENS Nov 13 Greece's Piraeus Bank
said on Friday the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM) approved a total of 873 million euros in capital
actions to address the bank's capital shortfall.
Piraeus said the amount includes 602 million euros in a debt
exchange offer to bondholders to swap junior and senior debt for
new shares.
"On the basis of that approval, the amount of capital that
Piraeus Bank is seeking to raise from a capital increase via a
non pre-emptive issue of new ordinary shares to the private
sector has been reduced to 1.34 billion euros," the bank said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)