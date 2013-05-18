UPDATE 1-Formosa expects faster ok for U.S. petchem plant under new EPA chief
* Sees production to start in 2021, one year earlier (Adds comments, details, background)
ATHENS May 18 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has hired four international investment banks as advisers on its 7.33 billion euro ($9.4 billion) share issue, two bankers close to the procedure told Reuters on Saturday.
"Goldman, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch will be acting as advisers," one of the bankers said.
Greece's top four banks, including Piraeus, need a total of 27.5 billion euros to repair their solvency after losses on sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans, in hopes of regaining interbank access to fund the economy out of its deep six-year slump.
Most of the capital will be pumped in by a state bank rescue fund the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), in exchange for shares. The HFSF is funded with 50 billion euros from the country's bailout package.
Under a recapitalisation scheme agreed with Greece's international lenders, at least 10 percent of new equity issues by its four big banks must be bought by the market for them to stay privately run.
Piraeus is confident it will raise 733 million euros from private investors to avoid falling under the full control of the rescue fund. An underwriting deal would guarantee it.
Earlier in May, peer Alpha Bank secured underwriting for its 457 million euro rights offering by JPMorgan, Citigroup, HSBC and France's Credit Agricole. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)
* Sees production to start in 2021, one year earlier (Adds comments, details, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Swedish banks' senior debt ratings are unlikely to be affected in the near term by the country's new framework for loss absorbency under resolution, Fitch Ratings says. The rules add a layer of debt that can be written down to cover losses or converted into equity to restore own funds, ahead of existing senior notes. But this is unlikely to trigger upgrades of existing senior debt in the near term, given th
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a 'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Rating to The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ, Ltd. - Jakarta Branch (BTMU Jakarta branch). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATING BTMU Jakarta branch's rating reflects the financial strength of Japan-based Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU, A/Negative) and Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from the latt