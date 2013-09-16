ATHENS, Sept 16 Piraeus Bank's
voluntary redundancy scheme under which it will shed about 12
percent of its staff islikely to help improve its credit rating,
ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
Piraeus, Greece's second-largest lender, said last week
2,182 employees had signed up for the scheme aimed at cutting
costs after recent acquisitions, exceeding an initial target of
10 percent.
Greece's top four banks are updating their restructuring
plans after their recapitalisation in June, aiming to squeeze
their costs even further.
"Although we still expect Piraeus to remain loss-making at
an operating level into 2013-14 owing to ongoing asset-quality
challenges, this development is credit positive because it
rationalises the cost base," Moody's said.
Piraeus, rated Caa2 negative for deposits and E/caa3 stable
for stand-alone financial strength, bought smaller lender Geniki
from Societe Generale last year and the healthy part
of ailing state lender ATEbank.
It also acquired the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders Bank
of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank
earlier this year to shield the country from the
island's financial crisis.
The group also bought the Greek unit of Portugal's
Millennium BCP, concluding its acquisitions drive.
"We estimate that the relevant cost savings will be
significant at around 110 million euros ($145.0 million) per
year, and expect the one-off redundancy costs will be around
100-130 million euros and expensed upfront this year," Moody's
senior analyst Nondas Nicolaides said in a note.
The voluntary redundancy scheme is seen reducing Piraeus's
annual staffing costs by about 14 percent and should help the
group generate synergies from the acquisitions and render its
cost base more sustainable, he said.
Piraeus, Alpha, National and Eurobank
completed a 27.5 billion euro recapitalisation in
June to restore their solvency after losses from writedowns on
government debt and bad loans.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)