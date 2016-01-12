ATHENS Jan 12 The Athens stock exchange on
Tuesday suspended trading in shares of Piraeus Port Authority
before the privatisation agency unseals bids by
investors for a majority stake in the country's biggest port
later in the day.
Greece, which is selling a 51 percent stake in Piraeus Port,
expects that China's Cosco Group will be the sole
bidder, according to Greek officials close to the procedure.
"Following a request by the securities regulator, a
temporary trading suspension on shares of Piraeus Port Authority
is in place until the company informs the investment public on
the board meeting of (privatisation agency) HDRAF regarding the
opening of financial offers," the Athens bourse said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)