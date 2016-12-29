BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ATHENS Dec 29 Greece's largest lender Piraeus Bank said on Thursday that it had completed the sale of a majority stake in its Cyprus subsidiary to Holding M. Sehnaoui SAL for 3.2 million euros ($3.3 million), reducing its stake to 17.7 percent.
The divestment is part of Piraeus Bank's EU-approved restructuring plan and will boost its core equity tier-1 capital by about 15 basis points, the bank said.
UBS advised Piraeus on the sale.
($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Vietnam's Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank