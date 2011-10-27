UPDATE 1-India's PM Modi faces election test as voting begins in Uttar Pradesh
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
BRUSSELS Oct 27 A deal that imposes 50 percent losses on private sector bondholders means Greece's debt burden will be sustainable, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday.
"The debt is absolutely sustainable now," Papandreou told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone leaders, which reached agreement with private investors on the 50 percent writedown.
Papandreou added a promise that Greece would produce no more primary budget deficits from next year. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
DUBAI, Feb 11 The United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah does not plan to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in 2017 and has not had talks with banks regarding that, the emirate said in a statement on Saturday.
CAIRO, Feb 11 Egypt's annualised urban consumer price inflation jumped to 28.1 percent in January from 23.3 percent in December, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Saturday, its highest level since central bank records began in 2005.