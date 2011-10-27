BRUSSELS Oct 27 A deal that imposes 50 percent losses on private sector bondholders means Greece's debt burden will be sustainable, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday.

"The debt is absolutely sustainable now," Papandreou told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone leaders, which reached agreement with private investors on the 50 percent writedown.

Papandreou added a promise that Greece would produce no more primary budget deficits from next year. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Rex Merrifield)