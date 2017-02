ATHENS Oct 27 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday an EU deal to slash the country's debt had given Greece the breathing space it needed to undertake reforms and it must seize the opportunity.

"We must continue to work intensively to change everything that offends us," Papandreou said in a televised address to the nation. "The crisis gives us the opportunity and the deal gives us the time to decide what is important for Greece."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Dina Kyriakidou; writing by Daniel Flynn)