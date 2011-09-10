THESSALONIKI, Sept 10 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Saturday he was determined to keep the country in the euro zone and will do whatever it takes to meet commitments agreed with international lenders.

"Our top priority is a secure course, to save the country from bankruptcy," he said in the text of a speech to be delivered in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

"We decided to fight the battle to avoid a disaster for the country and its people ... and to stay in the euro," Papandreou added. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Dina Kyriakidou)