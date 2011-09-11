THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sept 11 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Sunday ruled out snap elections and said he was determined to fight the battle to rescue Greece from bankruptcy with measures such as a new property tax.

"This is not the time for elections. This is the time for battle," Papandreou told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki after his finance minister said a new levy on real estate would bring in about 2 billion euros to plug budget holes.

"This situation is similar to being in a war and asking the Greek people for money to buy weapons," he said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou)