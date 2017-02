ATHENS Nov 1 Six senior members of Greece's ruling party called Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign, semi-official news agency ANA said on Tuesday.

The six are members of PASOK's national council and were close aides of former Prime Minister Costas Simitis when he was in government, ANA said.

"The country urgently needs a politically legitimate government, a plan for a national revival," ANA quoted a joint letter by the six party members as saying. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)