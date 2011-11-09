ATHENS Nov 9 The president of the Court of
Justice of the European Union, Vassilios Skouris, may be
appointed to lead Greece's new coalition government, a source in
the ruling socialist party told Reuters on Wednesday.
Asked who would become prime minister, the party source who
declined to be named, said: "Vassilios Skouris... the head of
EU Court of Justice." The source said: "They have concluded last
night", adding that Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos would
keep his post.
The new government would likely be announced at around 1000
GMT, the source said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)