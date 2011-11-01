ATHENS Nov 2 Greece's plan to hold a referendum
on a European Union aid package will make clear the country
belongs in the euro and market turmoil will be short-lived,
Prime Minister George Papandreou told a cabinet meeting on
Tuesday.
"The referendum will be a clear mandate and a clear message
in and outside Greece on our European course and participation
in the euro," Papandreou said, according to a statement released
by his office. "No one will be able to doubt Greece's course
within the euro."
Papandreou said Greece's partners will support its policies
and urged a meeting of G20 leaders this week in Cannes to agree
policies that "make sure democracy is above market appetites".
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Ingrid Melander)