ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has no plans to resign while he awaits the outcome of talks with the opposition, a minister who took part in a cabinet meeting said on Thursday.

"The prime minister is not resigning. We are awaiting the results of talks with New Democracy (the main conservative opposition)," the minister, who did not want to be named, told reporters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)