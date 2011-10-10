ATHENS Oct 10 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will meet European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Thursday, his office said in a statement.

The two spoke by telephone on Monday as EU and IMF inspectors wrapped up a visit to Athens to evaluate a new bailout package for Greece.

"The prime minister will meet with EU Council President at 10:15 a.m. in Brussels," the statement said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)