ATHENS Oct 12 Greece is in talks with its euro zone partners to ease its debt burden, Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday, adding that he hoped for bold solutions to tackle the debt crisis at upcoming G20 and EU council meetings.

"We are negotiating in every way to lighten this debt. This is the big negotiation and this is where the big problem lies," Papandreou told a cabinet meeting, without providing any more details.

He said the euro zone and the G20 must provide persuasive and courageous responses to the debt crisis at summits later this month and in early November. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)