ATHENS Nov 9 Greek party leaders have agreed on
house speaker Filippos Petsalnikos to head the country's new
coalition government, barring any last-minute changes, sources
from the two major parties said on Wednesday.
"We have agreed on Petsalnikos but things can change between
now and when the prime minister sees the president," a source
close to the discussions between the ruling Socialists and the
conservative opposition New Democracy told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
Outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition
leader Antonis Samaras had been locked in talks since Sunday on
who will lead a new government to take the country to elections
in February.
