ATHENS Nov 9 Greek political leaders have
agreed on a new government, outgoing Prime Minister George
Papandreou said on Wednesday, stepping down to make way for a
new coalition government.
He did not say who would replace him.
"I would like to wish every success to the new prime
minister and of course the new government. I will stand by them
and I will support them with all my strength," Papandreou said
in an address to the nation.
Greece would implement an EU bailout decision and do all it
can to stay in the euro, he added.
Sources from the two major parties said earlier on Wednesday
that party leaders have agreed on house speaker Filippos
Petsalnikos to head the country's new coalition government,
barring any last-minute changes.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)