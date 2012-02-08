ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a bailout package except one, on which talks will continue with the country's foreign lenders, the prime minister said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement did not specify the issue that remained unresolved, but said discussions would continue so a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday.

Earlier, Greek far-right leader George Karatzaferis said the three party chiefs had spent the bulk of the seven-hour meeting discussing the issue of supplementary pensions. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)