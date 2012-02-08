ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders have
agreed on all points of a bailout package except one, on which
talks will continue with the country's foreign lenders, the
prime minister said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement did not specify the issue that remained
unresolved, but said discussions would continue so a deal could
be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Thursday.
Earlier, Greek far-right leader George Karatzaferis said the
three party chiefs had spent the bulk of the seven-hour meeting
discussing the issue of supplementary pensions.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)