ATHENS Feb 10 Greece must do whatever it takes to approve a bailout deal and avoid catastrophe, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Friday, adding that cabinet members who disagree have no place in the government.

"We cannot allow Greece to go bankrupt," Papademos told a cabinet meeting. "Our priority is to do whatever it takes to approve the new economic programme and proceed with the new loan agreement."

"It goes without saying that whoever disagrees and does not vote for the new programme cannot remain in the government." (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)