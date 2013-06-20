BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
ATHENS, June 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday called on the small Democratic Left party in his ruling coalition to back him after talks to resume state television broadcasts collapsed, leaving the government in disarray.
Samaras said he had compromised by offering to re-hire 2,000 out of the 2,600 ERT workers who were fired when it was yanked off air last week, which was accepted by the Socialist PASOK party but rejected by the Democratic Left.
"I want us to continue together as we started but I will move on either way," Samaras said in a televised statement.
"Our aim is to conclude our effort to save the country, always with a four-year term in the horizon. We hope for the Democratic Left's support."
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian President Michel Temer plans to simplify the PIS and Cofins social security contributions and the ICMS value-added tax in a three-stage reform of the nation's complex tax code, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Monday.